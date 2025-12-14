Firefighters tackle garage blaze at Telford property

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a fire at a property on Burford, in the Brookside area, at around 7.33pm on Saturday.

Two fire crews were sent from Telford Central fire station to the scene, alongside an operations officer to coordinate the emergency response.

According to the fire service, crews arrived to a blaze involving the contents of a garage at the property.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet.

The stop message, confirming no further assistance was required, was received by fire control at 8.17pm.