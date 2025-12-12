Spiking warnings issued ahead of Christmas as extra police patrols set for Telford

Residents are being warned to remain vigilant against spiking ahead of the Christmas period. Telford & Wrekin Council's enforcement teams have recently visited venues to provide information and resources on drink and needle spiking.

Officers have worked closely with bar staff in Southwater to ensure they know what to do if spiking is suspected. The initiative forms part of the council's Winter of Action campaign.

Staff have been provided with resources to help spot the signs of spiking and guidance on how to respond quickly. The council also confirmed that there will be increased police presence in town centres and transport hubs to deter crime and anti-social behaviour.

Other measures include anti-spiking protocols, alcohol test purchases, and support for safe exit routes from venues.

Pictured, from left: Councillor Richard Overton, licensing officer Emma Lister-Trowell and manager of The Thomas Botfield, Roisin Rodgers, with anti spiking kits

Deputy leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, councillor Richard Overton, said: "Everyone deserves to enjoy a safe night out and to support this, our enforcement teams are working with popular venues to make sure staff know exactly what to do if spiking is suspected.

"We’re asking residents to stay vigilant, look out for friends, and report anything suspicious and keep Telford’s nightlife safe and welcoming for all."

Spiking occurs when alcohol or drugs are added to someone’s drink or body without their consent. It can happen through drinks, injections, vapes, food, or other methods. Spiking is a criminal offence and can result in up to 10 years in prison.

Residents are reminded of key steps to protect themselves and others, including always sticking with friends and never leaving drinks unattended, as well as only accepting drinks from people they know and trust, and being cautious if someone else offers to buy a drink.

Moreover, residents are told to alert staff immediately if they notice any suspicious behaviour around your drink or someone else's, and call an ambulance straight away if anyone feels unwell.

If anyone thinks they have been spiked, they are urged to tell a friend, venue staff, or security immediately, and to report the incident to the police as soon as possible.

Signs of spiking can include sudden confusion or feeling unwell, vomiting, loss of balance or coordination, blurred vision, difficulty speaking, and blackouts or memory loss.

Councillor Richard Overton added: "Don’t let the fact that you might have knowingly taken illegal drugs stop you from reporting. It is not an offence to have illegal drugs in your system, and police officers will prioritise your safety."

Venues across Telford can sign up for specialist training and accreditation through the Licensing Security and Vulnerability Initiative (LSAVI) by offering drink protection measures.