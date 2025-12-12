Moving day for first tenants of new Telford homes inside historic former youth club after 34 months of work

After more than two years of work to build 13 new homes and save the historic Gower building in St Georges, the first tenants are now moving in.

The development includes 10 two-bedroom new-build homes as well as three two-bedroom homes in the converted southern wing of the Grade II-listed building.

Originally known as Granville Hospital, The Gower was built in St Georges in 1873 as a cottage hospital for factory workers at the Lilleshall Works.

It later functioned as a school, before eventually becoming the Gower Street Youth Club. After the heating system failed in 2004 and the cost of maintaining the building became too much, the club closed down.

The new homes, which are part of a major regeneration project to save the Gower building in St Georges, are now ready to move into

In 2021, Telford & Wrekin Council revealed its plans to invest "significantly" into the regeneration of the building, create new parish offices, a new community space and a "range of good homes".

Work eventually began in February 2023, with an aim of completing the project in 'summer 2024' but a series of setbacks meant the date was pushed back.

While work is expected to continue on the main building until next summer, the homes are now ready to move into.

The Gower building in St Georges, photographed in October. Photo: Steve Leath

Councillor Richard Overton, the borough council's cabinet member for highways, housing and enforcement, said: “This is an exciting day and a key milestone in this development.

“These 13 new homes - a mix of sensitively converted heritage properties and modern new builds - represent the kind of thoughtful development our residents deserve."

Councillor Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for neighbourhoods, planning and sustainability, added: "We’re incredibly proud to deliver a scheme of this quality.

"The sympathetic restoration of the Gower is saving a historical building, which has stood in the centre of the community since 1873.

“The careful conversion of this Grade II-listed building has retained its original character features, ensuring that future residents will enjoy the unique charm of living in a piece of St Georges history."