Chris Nutt, who worked at Fujitsu and initiated the firm sending volunteers to the Friends of Telford Town Park (FOTTP) group as part of a staff welfare programme, died suddenly in December 2024 at the age of just 40.

A bench in his memory has now been installed by Fujitsu and FOTTP as a mark of gratitude, and to honour the work he did.

Chris’s mother Christine said she was overwhelmed at the tribute to her son.

She said: “It is a beautiful surprise to have a bench in Chris’s memory. He would do anything for anyone and I look forward to sitting on his bench with my friends.

Chris Nutt's mother with the new bench unveiled in her son's memory. Photo: Steve Leath

“The plaque on the bench is absolutely lovely and he clearly touched a lot of people’s hearts - he wasn’t really the type of person who would speak about his achievements, not boastful at all, but I can’t believe some of the stories I am hearing now!

“He was my son and obviously I thought he was the most beautiful person I know, but hearing from others as well now, he really was the most fantastic person.”

The Telford Town Park bench unveiled as a tribute to former Fujitsu worker and town park volunteer, Chris Nutt. His mother, Christine Nutt was joined by the chair of the Friends of Telford Town Park, Adrian Smith, and Kevin Deane from Fujitsu for the unveiling. Photo: Steve Leath

Adrian Smith, chairman of the FOTTP, said: “Chris approached the Friends to discuss voluntary work within the park and during our walkaround, he was highly enthusiastic about working with us.

“Chris brought a group of volunteers, and with great enthusiasm, they set about the work we had agreed.

Chris Nutt on a trip to Chester

“The shocking news that Chris had passed away was particularly heartbreaking as he had been so full of life.”

Chris only began volunteering with FOTTP in September 2024 but he and the Fujitsu team had been hard at work on the North Bank in the award-winning park for two months before his death.

Chris Nutt, second from left

It is an area that had been overtaken by trees and required significant coppicing to allow light to shine through and return it to a thriving habitat for wildlife, including lizards, snakes, and birds.

The oak timber bench in memory of Chris was bought by Fujitsu and constructed by Adrian Nimara, a FOTTP volunteer.

It has been placed on the North Bank and Fujitsu staff have pledged to continue the volunteer partnership scheme as part of Chris’' legacy.

Chris’s manager at Fujitsu and friend Richard Taylor said: “Chris brought laughter, support, and expertise to everything he did.

“He was the one we turned to for help and for humour, always ready with a quip to lift our spirits.

“He had a steady hand when challenges arose, and had the technical know-how we all relied on.

“Chris gave his all and left a mark on everyone who knew him, with a heart which made our workplace feel like family.

“Through reminders which surround us in the office and within our everyday lives, he is constantly missed by us all.”