West Mercia Police said that Baljinder Singh, 42, of Hadley, Telford, had been charged with a number of offences relating to an incident in the town in April of this year.

The force said he faces two counts of outraging public decency, one charge of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of possession of class A drugs.

Singh has been released on bail and is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court tomorrow (Friday, December 12).