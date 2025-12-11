Telford man due in court over 'outraging public decency' and class A drugs charges
A Telford man is due in court to face charges of outraging public decency and possession of drugs.
West Mercia Police said that Baljinder Singh, 42, of Hadley, Telford, had been charged with a number of offences relating to an incident in the town in April of this year.
The force said he faces two counts of outraging public decency, one charge of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of possession of class A drugs.
Singh has been released on bail and is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court tomorrow (Friday, December 12).