Jeweller Beaverbrooks is hosting a festive giveaway in Telford tomorrow - for customers who show their Christmas spirit

The initiative is giving shoppers at Beaverbrooks the chance to walk away with a free gift card simply by spreading a little Christmas cheer.

The retailer will reward the first five festive visitors to the Telford store who show off seasonal spirit by wearing a Christmas jumper, bringing mistletoe or belting out a Christmas classic.

To take part, entrants must visit the Beaverbrooks store on Thursday (December 11) and say the following competition entry code to a member of the store team: "Merry Christmas, Beaverbrooks."

The winners will receive a gift card worth £50 which can be spent on jewellery, diamonds or watches.

Lauren Davies, branch manager at Beaverbrooks in Telford, said: "We love seeing the high street come to life at Christmas and this year we're excited to do something that adds even more sparkle to the festive shopping experience.

"Our Christmas Cheer event is all about spreading joy, celebrating the little moments that make this time of year so wonderful and maybe treating yourself or a loved one to something truly special along the way."