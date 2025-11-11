A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital after an incident at the event, known locally as 'Donny Bonny', on Saturday evening - November 8.

West Mercia Police had been called about 8.30pm to reports of an assault at the Broadoaks Playing Field, off Wellington Road in Donnington.

The man was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital. On Sunday morning, police confirmed that he remained in hospital in a stable condition.

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Sunday.

Now the force has confirmed that both have been released on bail.

A spokesman for the force said: "The two arrested have been bailed whilst the investigation continues."

Speaking on Sunday West Mercia Police Detective Inspector Stephen Goddard urged anyone with information to contact them.

He said: "I know an incident such as this can be extremely distressing, especially for the people who will have been at the event last night. Please be assured that a thorough investigation is now on going.

"Acts of such violence are not welcome in our communities, and I ask that people who may have seen the incident happen or have any information that would help with our investigation to please come forward."