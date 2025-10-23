Genuine woolly mammoth tusk goes on display at Shropshire zoo

The real fossil tusk, dating back tens of thousands of years, offers visitors to Telford's Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World a rare chance to come face-to-face with a piece of Ice Age history.

The arrival of the tusk is the latest addition to the zoo’s growing collection of prehistoric-themed attractions and educational exhibits.

The pointed arrival comes just a year after Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World opened ‘Land of the Beasts’, an immersive walkthrough area featuring life-sized animatronic Ice Age creatures alongside the zoo’s real-life Eurasian Lynx.

Will Dorrell of Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World showing off the latest exhibit

The area has proven hugely popular with guests, offering a unique blend of living animals and ancient giants brought back to life through technology.

Earlier this year, Hoo Zoo also opened Prehistoric Park HQ, a brand-new exhibition combining genuine fossils with props from the hit TV series ‘Nigel Marven’s Prehistoric Park’.

The area was officially opened by wildlife presenter Nigel Marven himself, continuing Hoo Zoo’s mission to bring the prehistoric world vividly to life for visitors of all ages.

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World owner, Will Dorrell said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be able to display a real Woolly Mammoth tusk here at Hoo Zoo.

"It’s a fascinating and tangible link to the Ice Age, a period that continues to captivate audiences both young and old.

"With the success of Land of the Beasts and the opening of Prehistoric Park HQ, this new exhibit is another step in our journey to make Hoo Zoo a truly unique destination where visitors can explore both the living and ancient worlds side by side."

Visitors to Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World will be able to see the exhibit throughout October half term with the Woolly Mammoth tusk featuring as part of the ‘Prehistoric Park HQ’ experience located in the centre of the attraction.

