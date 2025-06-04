'Walking with Dinosaurs' presenter opens new Discovery Centre in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World in Telford celebrated the launch of their brand-new Discovery Centre last weekend, officially opened by renowned wildlife presenter Nigel Marven during the unmissable ‘Prehistoric Park Live’ event at the zoo.

The new Discovery Centre, located beside the zoo’s popular Hoorassic World and Land of the Beasts walkthroughs, added an exciting new dimension to the zoo’s prehistoric attractions. Set among some of the UK’s most lifelike animatronic dinosaurs and Ice Age creatures, this immersive, interactive space brings education and spectacle together under one roof.

Inside the centre, visitors got up close with real prehistoric fossils and replica props, including a Woolly Rhino skull, Woolly Mammoth tusks, and an imposing Cave Bear skull. Fans of Nigel Marven’s hit TV series Prehistoric Park were also thrilled to see original Deinosuchus and Ornithomimus props from the show, bringing the beloved time-travelling adventure to life in a truly unique way.

Nigel Marven opened the new Discovery Centre in Telford.

Best known for Walking with Dinosaurs, Prehistoric Park, Ten Deadliest Snakes, and Nigel’s Wild Wild World, Nigel Marven returned to Hoo Zoo for two full days of prehistoric celebration. As part of Prehistoric Park Live, he hosted Q&A sessions for both children and adults, shared fascinating stories from his career and conservation work. Fans also had the opportunity to meet Nigel in person, pose for photos, and collect autographs.

“Our vision for the Discovery Centre was to create a space where guests could connect even more deeply with the creatures and stories of the prehistoric world,” said Will Dorrell, owner of Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World. “Having Nigel Marven here to open it was the perfect way to launch this exciting new chapter. We’re huge fans of his work, and it was clear our visitors are too.”

In addition to the launch of the Discovery Centre, Prehistoric Park Live featured a packed programme of interactive dinosaur and Ice Age-themed activities. Guests enjoyed close encounters with animatronic beasts, the chance to handle real fossils, and exploration of the zoo’s natural woodland habitats, home to living Ice Age descendants like the Eurasian Lynx and Fallow Deer.