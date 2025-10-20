'She was the kindest, most popular girl, everyone loved her': Family support charity in memory of 'beautiful' Telford 17-year-old Ellie

Ellie Thomas, from Telford, died from bronco-pneumonia and flu on February 22.

The sudden and shocking tragedy left her family and friends heartbroken.

Ellie was a hugely popular young woman with a keen interest in football and the talent to match.

Ellie Thomas tragically died suddenly earlier this year at the age of just 17.

She had been a key part of the Wrekin Lionesses side, described as "fearless", captaining the team and wearing the number 12 shirt, which has now been retired by the club.

Ellie's father, Antony, said his daughter was "amazing", adding: "She was just the kindest, most popular girl, everyone loved her."

Showing off 'fearless' Ellie's retired number 12 shirt are her father - Antony Thomas, step-mother - Louise Thomas, mother - Rachel Thomas, and brother - Ethan Thomas. They were joined by Ellie's family, friends, former Wrekin Lionesses teammates, and representatives of the 2Wish charity, as they presented more than £2,500 to the organisation in Ellie's name.

In August Ellie's family, friends, and former team came together for a fundraising match in her memory - all with the aim of supporting the 2Wish charity which has helped them in the wake of Ellie's death.

On Friday they handed over a cheque worth £2,570 to the charity, which provides support after the death of a child or young adult.

A total of £2,570 was donated to the charity 2 Wish in memory of Ellie Thomas.

Ellie's mother and father, Rachel and Antony have both spoken of the "amazing" support the charity has provided as her family has had to cope with the unthinkable.

2Wish helped ensure they had permanent memories such as a lock of her hair, hand-prints set in clay, memory boxes for her siblings, and providing important counselling.

Rachel said: "The support they gave us was amazing. Things we might not have thought of at the time - like a lock of her hair, having her hand prints set in clay."

She added: "We have been overwhelmed with the love and support we have had from everyone, especially the football team she played for."

The charity offered its thanks to Ellie's family and all those who helped raise the money, saying their contribution was "amazing", and will help to support others facing heartbreak.

Ali Parry, media support co-ordinator for 2Wish in West Mercia said: "It is fundamental to support the families so anything that is donated is absolutely fantastic and it just helps us to keep on providing that support that families desperately need in that initial grieving process."

