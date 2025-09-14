Dumper truck crashes into Telford house - police and firefighters called to scene

A Thwaites-branded dumper truck hit the front door of the semi-detached house in Ketley Bank, Telford, at around 12.50pm today (Sunday, September 14).

The front of the property was left badly damaged, with the vehicle still in place hours later.

Calls to the emergency services were made and the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) and officers from West Mercia Police attended the scene. A police cordon around the front of the house remains.

Emergency services, including police officers and firefighters, were at the scene after a dumper truck crashed into a house in Telford

Three fire engines were sent from Telford Central and Wellington stations, along with structural engineers from Telford & Wrekin Council.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the incident involved one dumper truck and reported no people were trapped in the crash.

They added: "Crews left the incident with police and structural engineers."

West Mercia Police has been approached for more information.