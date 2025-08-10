Dean Harris, a food and beverage manager at the Mercure Hotel in Telford town centre, was seriously injured in a crash on the A442 Eastern Primary on Wednesday, June 4.

He was airlifted for treatment on his injuries and remains in hospital.

The Mercure Hotel hosted the fundraising event for employee Dean Harris, who was left paralysed after a bike crash.

Tragically the 25-year-old is likely to be paralysed from the waist down as a result of his injuries.

In the wake of the crash generous supporters have raised more than £5,000 for Dean and today, Sunday, August 10, a host of fundraising activities took place at his workplace.

The venue hosted the 'Journey Forward Funday', featuring show cars and bikes, food and drink, competitions and a raffle.

Also part of the day was the RSA25, a fancy dress motorbike ride hosted by Severn Valley Motorsport, with participants donating £10 to take part.

The event also featured a car show, a display from Severn Valley Motorsport, food and drink, road safety talks, and children's activities.

Dean's partner Joe Applebaum said they were overwhelmed at the backing for Dean's recovery.

He said: "The amount of support is just unbelievable. Dean had this accident just a little over two months ago, and the hotel has just rallied and brought all of this together and just speaking on Dean's behalf I can't tell you how grateful he is, and we all are for this.

"He is on a new journey and his spirits are good and he's gonna get through, and he's anxious to get back to work."

Steph Ashton, one of the organisers at the Mercure event, said they were thrilled at the support for Dean, and wanted to do whatever they can to support him and his family.

She said: "We are raising as much as we can for him because him and his family are going to need every penny they can get right now."

She added: "'Journey Forward', this will be handed over to Dean when he is out of hospital, it is not going to be a one-off event. He will be able to take over that, that's what we are hoping anyway, and he can raise money for people that are in a similar situation next year."