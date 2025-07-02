Telford Holiday Inn hotel announces £5.5 million revamp with relaunch as premium brand planned - here's when

The investment will see the Holiday Inn in Telford become a "Voco by IHG" hotel, after owners Southwater Event Group signed a deal with the hotel chain in March.

The group says the conversion to the "premium" Voco brand is a natural progression for the Holiday Inn, which has been jointly operated by Southwater Events Group(SEG) and hotel group Intercontinental (IHG) since it was built on the edge of Telford town centre in 1990.

The £5.5 million renovation plan will include a refreshed Olive Tree bar and restaurant, with plans promising a "contemporary feel and laid-back aesthetic" along with appetising new food and drink menus.

Work is expected to be completed on the development next year, with a relaunch planned in April 2026.

A CGI of Voco by IHG's Rockingham Forest hotel, which is expected to open this year.

The announcement will provide a further boost for Telford's tourist economy following the announcement of plans for a new Hampton by Hilton hotel last month, which will see a new 142-room hotel built as part of plans for the town's Station Quarter redevelopment this year.

Southwater Event Group also owns and operates the Telford International Centre exhibition hall, alongside a number of hotels in the town including the International Hotel Telford, and the Ramada on Forge Gate - with chief executive Tom Gray described the development as a "stand out" upgrade for Telford.

"As Telford continues to dominate as a destination for prestigious and large-scale events, it is important to enhance our on-site hotel offerings for clients of Telford International Centre and align with the venue's business class brand," he said.

Holiday Inn, Telford, which opened in 1990. The hotel is set to undergo a £5.5m rebrand to become a Voco by IHG hotel.

"Due to our central town location and reputation for quality service, we also experience high accommodation demand from many companies in Telford and the surrounding region and wish to offer a warm and inviting hotel, suited to business entertaining and a relaxing night’s sleep.

"We have partnered with IHG for thirty-five years, owning and operating the Holiday Inn Telford-Ironbridge, so it’s a natural progression to continue our relationship whilst upscaling to a premium brand. We are delighted with this stand out from the crowd hotel development; it’s a great fit and benefit to destination Telford.”

The Voco hotel brand operates around 100 destinations worldwide, and is described as IHG's fastest growing hotel brand. Berkshire based owner IHG employs 375,000 people and operates, franchises and leases more than 6,600 hotels globally.

The company recently opened its 100th Voco branded hotel in Yangshuo, China, less than a decade after the launch of the chain in 2017. The brand says it aims to reach 200 open or pipeline global properties by 2028.

“We are so proud to have opened 100 voco hotels in less than seven years. The brand has grown faster, pushed further and continues to exceed expectations every year," said Ginger Taggart, Vice President, Global Crowne Plaza and voco hotels at IHG Hotels & Resorts.

"We’re now open in more than 25 countries, from the UK to Australia, Singapore and the US, and as we continue to redefine premium hospitality, voco has proven its success to our owners and our guests.

"With a pipeline of 95 hotels, we are on track to achieve our initial goal of 200 voco hotels around the world within 10 years of launch."