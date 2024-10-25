TV reptile expert Mark O'Shea returns to Telford zoo for Halloween

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Formerly the curator of reptiles at West Midland Safari Park, Mark gained international fame through his adventures on Animal Planet and the Discovery Channel.

His series, O'Shea's Dangerous Reptiles (known as O'Shea's Big Adventure outside the UK), aired globally from 1999 to 2003, showcasing his thrilling quests to discover reptiles worldwide.

With numerous accolades to his name, Mark is also an accomplished author and holds an honorary Doctor of Science degree from the University of Wolverhampton where he is also Professor of Herpetology.

He was recognized as a Member of the Order of the British Empire in the 2020 Birthday Honours for his contributions to higher education, zoology, reptile conservation, and snakebite research.

This Halloween, the esteemed snake expert will be visiting one of Telford's most-loved attractions.

Mark O'Shea will be appearing at Telford Exotic Zoo this Halloween

Telford Exotic Zoo owner Scott Adams said that Mark has been a strong advocate for the zoo over the years.

"We're really good friends with Mark and he's helped us out a lot with our educational programme," Scott explained.

"Now he's back to help with our seasonal offerings too - hosting a talk for the spooky season.

"It's great for us to have such a recognisable face to engage and inspire visitors from every age."

Mark will be joined for his talk by the zoo's resident Gila monster and false water cobra for the talk about dangerous reptiles.

He said: "Over the last few decades I've done quite a lot of snake bite research - so I'm quite experienced from both a research perspective and as the victim of snake bites, so it gives me a lot of scope for talking to people."

Mark will appear in the zoo's Rainforest Academy on October 26, 27 and 31 at 1.30pm.

There's no extra cost to watch the talk, and his books will also be on sale.

During the Halloween season, visitors can also pick their pumpkins from a spooky trail through the haunted woods, and take part in bug eating and a creepy crawly encounter until November 3.