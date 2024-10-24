Police appeal for help to identify quad biker causing problems on Telford walking route

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

PC Ash Doignie posted on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page this afternoon (October 24) reporting the incident on Silkin Way.

The individual is said to be riding a green quad bike from the Aqueduct/Brookside area towards Madeley/Sutton Hill.

Police are concerned that the anti social driving is causing a risk to the public who are walking along the well-known and popular route in Telford. In places the path follows the former Great Western Railway, and residents are being urged to be aware of their surroundings.

The post said: "We have had several reports of a green quad bike going up and down the Silkin Way causing anti social behaviour issues. We need help in trying to identify this person causing these issues.

"The individual is riding from the Aqueduct/Brookside area towards Madeley/Sutton Hill.

"We are concerned that this anti social driving is causing a risk to the public walking, so this is a warning to the community please be careful walking on the Silkin Way, if you have head phones on please be mindful of your surroundings and please report any sightings."