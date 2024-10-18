When and where to see Telford theatre group's half-term production of the Wizard of Oz

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Little Theatre in Donnington, Telford, is putting on the classic fantasy tale during the October and November half term, starting later this month.

Families are being invited to follow the Yellow Brick Road and join Dorothy and her friends in a spectacular rendition of the famous story.

The show opens on October 31and will run until November 3, filled with memorable songs like 'Over the Rainbow', 'We're Off to See the Wizard', and 'If I Only Had a Brain', iconic characters, and dazzling special effects.

The Little Theatre in Donnington is getting ready for its production of The Wizard of Oz.

Directed by Nina Aver and Kimberley Cassells, with musical direction by CJ Allen, the production is set to be one of the most exciting shows of the theatre's season.