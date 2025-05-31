Jobs boost as new veterinary clinic planned for Telford industrial estate
A new vets could soon be opening in Telford as an animal hospital operator looks to expand in the face of high demand.
By Megan Jones
Watford-based MediVet has asked Telford & Wrekin Council for permission to convert two units on the Hortonwood industrial estate into a new veterinary clinic.
The two units on Hortonwood 7 have recently been used as a trade counter for the NHS.
MediVet, which operates around 400 24-hour veterinary hospitals and practices, said it is finding many of its practices are turning away new clients amid an increasing number of pets in the UK - in part due to Covid-19 lockdown measures.