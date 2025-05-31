Jobs boost as new veterinary clinic planned for Telford industrial estate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Watford-based MediVet has asked Telford & Wrekin Council for permission to convert two units on the Hortonwood industrial estate into a new veterinary clinic.

The two units on Hortonwood 7 have recently been used as a trade counter for the NHS.

MediVet, which operates around 400 24-hour veterinary hospitals and practices, said it is finding many of its practices are turning away new clients amid an increasing number of pets in the UK - in part due to Covid-19 lockdown measures.