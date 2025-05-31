New cafe plans for Wellington as landmark building regeneration nears finish line

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The newly-renovated shop unit in the former YMCA building in Wellington has been placed up for let - with owner Telford & Wrekin Council hoping the unit will catch the eye of a would-be coffee shop business.

The building went up for rent for an undisclosed sum this week, with agents Andrew Dixon and Co describing the property as a "prime retail opportunity" which is "particularly suited to a cafe/restaurant use".

The scheme to renovate the building in Walker Street is part of a £12 million regeneration plan for Wellington currently in progress, which Telford & Wrekin Council says will boost the retail, leisure and hospitality offering in the town.

Work on the retail unit is expected to complete this summer.

An artist's impression of how the renovated YMCA building in Wellington could look. Image: Telford & Wrekin Council

"The property is located in the popular market town of Wellington in the borough of Telford and Wrekin. Wellington offers both convenience and destination shopping, complemented by a thriving indoor market," reads an advert placed online by estate agents this week.

"The property itself enjoys a prominent corner position at the bottom end of Tan Bank and Walker Street, on the edge of the pedestrianised area of the town and in close proximity to the business district in the town centre.

"Significant regeneration has taken place in the immediate vicinity in recent years, as part of the local authority initiative and Wellington Town Council's administrative headquarters are based in Tan Bank."

Work underway at the old YMCA building on Walker Street, Wellington

Nine apartments are also being built on the upper floors of the building as part of the scheme, which the local authority says is part of a £135 million initiative taking place across the borough and also includes the restoration of Wellington’s historic market and refurbishment of Wellington's Orbit cinema.

Planning permission was also granted this year for the demolition of two "unstable" buildings opposite, at 2 Walker Street and the dual-fronted 15 Duke Street/Crown Street, which are set to be replaced with one single retail unit and four flats above.

“The upper floors of this historic building have been empty for more than 15 years but after we successfully received Towns Funding and supporting the project with further match funding, plans to revitalise this building can now start to progress," said council leader Lee Carter, at the launch of the refurbishment project.

"We are committed to the regeneration of Wellington and continuing to bring more shops into the centre and creating more town centre living space.

“The redevelopment of 1 Walker Street is just one of a number of major investments in Wellington as we aim to make Wellington and Telford and Wrekin a better place for our residents and a place where they can be proud to live, work and secure great jobs.”