Plans to build new homes in part of Telford have been refused

Tom Maxfield, of Telford Real Estate Ltd, sought permission for the proposal at Hillside Farm in Woodside Road, Ketley.

Documents submitted by Creative Planning on behalf of Mr Maxfield show the detached dwellings would replace a garage, shed and storage barn. Associated parking and landscaping, as well as the extension and construction of a games room were also part of the scheme.

A previous outline permission was granted, with a further proposal to replace the existing ‘Hillside’ property set to be submitted as part of a separate application.

However, the scheme was met with a mixed response. Despite Telford & Wrekin Council’s ecology, drainage and highways departments supporting it subject to conditions, as well as the Coal Authority, it did not get the backing of many residents.

Map showing Hillside Farm in Ketley, Telford. Picture: Ordnance Survey

Emma Turner said: ” The position and elevation of the property will encroach on our current views, restricting/blocking natural daylight and have an adverse visual impact on our current landscape views.

“The build will also encroach on the privacy of not only our back garden but also into our property including children’s bedrooms situated on the rear of our property, leaving all elements of our living space overlooked.”

June Breakwell added: “If parking for both the houses and visitors is not fully considered for modern living where most people have two or three cars it is likely parking will encroach on to Woodside Road where it is already overcrowded for parking.”

Ketley Parish Council also objected, stating that the access road is too narrow and is directly opposite the school entrance, which already has parking issues.

When accessing the proposal, Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning department said the properties were not in keeping with the surrounding area and do not respect or enhance the streetscene.

It would also have a significant detrimental impact on the residential amenity of neighbouring properties by being overlooking and overbearing, added the council. The scheme was therefore refused.