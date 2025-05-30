'What are your plans for a zombie invasion?' among bizarre Freedom of Information requests to Telford & Wrekin Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Councillors were told that one recent FoI request was to find information about zombies – fictional dead people who are brought back to life in horror films, often attacking human beings.

“Two weeks ago we had an FoI request about what plans the council had for a zombie invasion,” an officer told members of the council's audit committee on Wednesday (May 28).

As the council chamber at Southwater dissolved into laughter he added: “That’s still being discussed.”

Southwater One, Telford & Wrekin Council Headquarters. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

The audit committee is informed of how the council is doing in meeting legal requirements for answering requests for information, which also includes subject access requests and for information held on individuals under the General Data Protection Regulation.

The committee was told that in the year 2024-25 the council received 1,262 FoI requests at the average rate of 105 each month, an increase of some 22 per cent.

And it dealt with 86 per cent of them within the statutory deadline (20 working days) at an average of 15 days each.

Committee members were told that there was no particular reason for the increase.

The council receives requests from companies looking for contract opportunities, ‘heir hunting’ firms looking for next of kin details, as well as requests from the local and national press.

Councillors were told that the Freedom of Information Act is a burden for officers who have to spend time answering them, but that it has opened the council up to more scrutiny.