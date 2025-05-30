Panel set to interview candidates vying for £140,000 ‘director of place’ job at Telford & Wrekin Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The role of Executive Director: Place comes with a salary of up to £140,343 with the holder reporting directly to Telford & Wrekin Council chief executive David Sidaway.

It became vacant following the retirement earlier this year of Angie Astley. She had been with the council for 19 years and was praised by representatives of all three parties at the council’s annual meeting earlier this month.

The council’s Personnel Committee has been called to meet as an interview panel at 9.30am next Friday (June 6).

The committee of councillors includes Labour leader Lee Carter, deputy leader Richard Overton, the Conservative group leader Tim Nelson and Lib Dem chief Bill Tomlinson, and members of the Labour cabinet.

After apologies are given and any declarations of interest are declared, the committee will be asked to exclude the press and public so that they can quiz individuals behind closed doors.

If a new director is appointed following the meeting they will not be permitted to be involved in any party political work.

The role is described as demanding “resilient leadership, courageous enough to try new approaches and support innovation right across our organisation and throughout our work with partners".

They will be responsible for Neighbourhood and Enforcement Services, Prosperity and Investment, as well as Corporate Communications and External Affairs.

They will be tasked with, among other things, managing the reputation and perception of the council, and leading and overseeing the council’s ‘Pride in Our Community’ programme.

As the council continues to look for millions of pounds of savings the successful candidate will be asked to “replace remaining ‘silo approaches’ with integrated services delivering holistic solutions”.

In return, and in addition to their pay package, they will have an open-ended contract, can be required to work at home or in any location within the borough, claim mileage, be a member of the Local Government Pension Scheme and have one professional membership fee paid by the council.

They will also have 24 days of annual leave plus nine days statutory/extra statutory days per year.