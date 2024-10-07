Woman cut free from vehicle after two-car Telford crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident on the A442 between the Hollinswood Interchange to Greyhound Roundabout saw two fire engines called to the scene, along with the police and ambulance service.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the female casualty was released by “personnel using Holmatro cutting/spreading equipment”.

West Mercia Police said the crash, occurred at around 11.50am.

A spokesperson said: "We were called to two-vehicle collision on the A442 near to the Hollinswood Interchange in Telford at around 11.50am this morning (Monday 7 October).

"One woman was treated for injuries, which were not deemed to be life threatening or life changing. No arrests were made."

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said the woman had been taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

A spokesperson said: "We were called to the A442, Shropshire at 11.09am to reports of an RTC. One ambulance attended the scene and found a woman being cared for by fire colleagues who had extricated her from a car.

"The woman was assessed and found to have sustained non-life threatening injuries. She was treated on scene before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further checks."