Holiday clubs returning for half term

The Crossbar Group, in partnership with The Crossbar Foundation, are putting the finishing touches to a busy programme of fun activities for county youngsters aged between four and 11.

Holiday clubs, held between Monday, October 28, and Friday, November 1, will take place at Lawley Primary School, Old Park Primary School and Redhill Primary Academy in Telford.

They are also offered in Shrewsbury at Bowbrook Primary School and Greenfields Primary School, as well as Pontesbury Primary School.

Crossbar’s soccer schools are also back by popular demand, kicking off at Bowbrook Primary School for Shrewsbury youngsters, and Telford’s Grange Park Primary School.

They will take place from Monday, October 28, and Wednesday, October 30.

Jack Morris, foundation lead for Crossbar, said: “We’re looking forward to October half-term after a very busy summer when everything went really well throughout the six weeks.

"Numbers were high, the children enjoyed themselves and we had some great feedback from parents.

“It’s exciting to have the soccer schools back in both Shrewsbury and Telford, which will involve training, competitions, matches and much more.

“Holiday clubs will also be held at six schools with all the usual popular activities and challenges, along with the Crossbar inflatables, nerf arena, arts and crafts, and lots of sports and games.

“Places are limited, so early booking is recommended.”

Crossbar’s holiday clubs and soccer schools take place from 8.30am to 4pm, costing £17.50 each day to attend.

For more information and to book a place, please call 01952 677965 or email admin@thecrossbargroup.co.uk.