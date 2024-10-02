Fire crews sent to tackle blaze in first floor bedroom

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident took place at Meadow Close in Trench, Telford, with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service alerted at around 4.21pm.

Two fire crews were sent to the scene and said the fire had been in a first floor bedroom of a two-storey residential property.

An update from the fire service said that all people in the home had been accounted for.

They said that firefighters had worn breathing equipment while using jets to put out the blaze.

The service declared the incident over at around 5pm.