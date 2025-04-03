Skip fire sparks call out for firefighters
Firefighters rushed to tackle a fire in a skip near Shifnal on Thursday.
By Megan Jones
Firefighters from Telford Central and Wellington stations were called to Stanton near Shifnal on Thursday afternoon following a report of a fire in a skip.
The report came into Shropshire Fire and Rescue at around 5.15pm.
Upon arrival, the crews found the fire had spread to a nearby property.
The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 5.48pm.