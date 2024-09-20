Sunflowers bloom in memory of Jane's beloved Westie

Jane Baxter, who is 73, has been amazed at the spectacular sunflower, which has blossomed outside her home in Jubilee Gardens, Malinslee.

Mrs Baxter said it was the first time she had ever tried to grow a sunflower – and had no idea how it had been so successful.

She explained that she'd been given the seeds by a vet after the death of Scout.

She said: "I lost my little dog 12 months ago and the vet gave me some sunflower seeds and this is the outcome."

Mrs Baxter said the flower had caused quite a stir in the neighbourhood, saying: "Everyone keeps saying 'I have never seen a flower with that many flowers on it' – a lot of them are still in but and they are breaking out now."