Shropshire Council has been asked to consider a resubmission of an application for the restoration of the former Syners Hill Lesser Mill off Chapel Lane in Broseley.

An application for the same restoration of the site was previously approved in 2021, but had expired in January this year.



The site originally housed two windmills, but only the ruins of one remain.

The windmill as it stands today. Picture: Shropshire Council planning portal

The proposal is to rebuild the windmill, creating a holiday let, with a "subservient extension" linked to the side.

The architect responsible for designing the proposal has previously worked on projects involving other windmills, including at Vennington in Shropshire.

The application explains the history of the site - and the ruin that is left.

It states: "There were originally two windmills on this site. They were known as 'Syners Hill Great Mill', and 'Syners Hill Lesser Mill'. It is suggested that the 'Great Mill' was constructed in 1778 and the 'Lesser Mill' was constructed in 1782. The truncated remains which survive are of the 'Lesser Mill'."

Currently the masonry remaining standing reaches just under four and a half metres - ending just above the first floor window openings.

The proposal is to raise the height of the building by creating another storey, intended to "better reflect the original proportions of the structure".

The planning statement explains that the design has been carefully thought out to provide a way to restore a historic building, and give it a viable future use.

It states: "To enable the truncated remains of the former windmill to be preserved for future generations a suitable use is required for it.

"The proposals contained within this application have been carefully considered to best preserve and enhance the remains of the fabric of this historic windmill whilst also providing adequate accommodation to function as a family holiday let."

Explaining the plan for the site the proposal says the extension would provide a home for a bathroom and a kitchen, with the windmill itself being used for a sitting room and bedrooms.

The application states: "The approach required to achieve a successful conversion for the remains of the windmill is to provide a subservient extension which can house the services such as plumbing which is required for the bathroom and kitchen.

"This enables the restoration of the fabric of the windmill without the need to modify the structure to accommodate these rooms.

"The shell of the windmill can then used to provide the sitting room and the bedrooms.

"To enable the extension to be subservient I have chosen to detach it from the fabric of the windmill and connect it by a simple glazed link which would have a lead flat roof.

"To function successfully as a holiday let an open plan layout on the ground floor would be ideal and this is achieved in the proposed layout by utilising the existing ground floor entrance opening to link with the sitting room.

"The kitchen is housed within the single storey extension and is accessed by a pair of doors which can be pinned back to create the open plan ground floor which is what is desirable in a holiday let."

A decision on the plan will be taken at a later date.