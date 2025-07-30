Person rescued from lift at Premier Inn hotel in Telford

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 8.12am this morning (July 30) reporting that a person was trapped inside a lift at the Premier Inn off Euston Way, Overdale.

One emergency crew was sent from Telford Central fire station to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said one man was trapped inside a lift.

Firefighters used small gear to release the man. They also advised for an engineer to attend the site.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 8.47am.