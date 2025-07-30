An update from the company this morning said that "all customers are now back on supply".

The incident, which also caused major travel disruption yesterday, left huge parts of Telford without water - with a small number of homes only having water restored this morning.

All roads apart from the location of the burst - the Brockton Way slip road, are open.

A spokesman for the company said: "While our teams continue to be busy on site at Brockton Way, moving water around our network has worked and all customers are now back on supply.

“Customers may experience issues with discolouration, which is normal when we’re moving water around the network, we’d encourage those customers to keep their taps running until their water turns clear.

“The priority now is to fix the pipe and put the site back to normal as quickly and safely as possible. Everyone is reminded that the slip road will be closed for the duration of the repairs and plan their journey accordingly. We thank everyone for their patience while this is ongoing.”

The company also explained that the Brockton Way incident had led to another burst.

The spokesman said: "We currently have a secondary burst pipe on Castlefields Way as a result of the Brockton Way burst – seven engineers are on site as well as a repair team and three-way traffic lights will be in operation – no properties are off supply."