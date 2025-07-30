Person cut free after collision between two vehicles on major road near Ludlow

Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision on the A49 near Ashford Bowdler at around 5.26pm yesterday (July 29).

Two fire crews, including the rescue tender, were sent from Ludlow and Wellington fire stations to the scene. An air ambulance, land ambulance and police teams also attended.

Reports from the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident involved two vehicles.

Firefighters used Holmatro equipment to "release" one person from a vehicle.

A person was cut free by firefighters

West Mercia Police said paramedics treated two patients who were taken to hospital.

National Highways reported that the A49 was closed in both directions between the A4117 near Ludlow and the A456 near Ashford Bowdler after the collision. The road was reopened at around 12am.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called to a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A49 near Ashford Bowdler, Ludlow, around 5.20pm yesterday.

"Paramedics were on scene and treated two patients who were taken to hospital. No arrests were made. The road was cleared and reopened around midnight."

Fire crews were finished at the scene by 6.12pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for information.