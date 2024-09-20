Farmer fined nearly £40,000 seven years after building workshop on farmland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

John Anthony Dynsky of Shop Lane in Cold Hatton, between Hodnet and Telford, had erected a 32m x 9m steel-framed building, which was being used for a wood manufacturing business and joinery workshop. Associated materials were also being stored onsite.

This resulted in a material change of use from agriculture and residential use to an industrial setting.

The building was constructed seven years ago and Telford Magistrates Court heard on Monday that planning enforcement officers had been trying to work with the defendant, advising that planning permission should be applied for, or the land reverted back to its original use.

No application was made so a planning enforcement notice was issued in July 2018, which the defendant appealed, resulting in a public inquiry in 2021. The appeal was not upheld and the defendant was given six months to comply with the planning enforcement notice, which did not happen.

Dynsky, 68, pleaded guilty to breaching planning rules and was fined a total of almost £39,000 for non-compliance with an Enforcement Notice at land adjacent to 1 and 2 the Poplars in Cold Hatton, dating back to 2017.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement, said: “This case shows that we will always enforce planning breaches, no matter how long it takes.

“Despite initially trying to work with and support the defendant, he took no action and the enforcement notice was not complied with, leaving us no option but to seek prosecution through the courts.

“The defendant pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the enforcement notice and was fined £50,000, which was reduced by one-third in light of their guilty plea. With costs and victim surcharge awarded too, the total fine is £38,954.”