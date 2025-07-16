Discover local talent at the Cock Hotel's Alternative Market

At the heart of this movement are local craft and alternative markets, bringing together independent makers, artists and small businesses to showcase their creations. These events aren’t just about shopping – they’re about connection. A place where you can meet the person behind the product, learn the story behind the stitch and take home something truly one-of-a-kind.

As the organiser behind Bijoux Events Limited, I’ve witnessed first-hand how powerful these gatherings can be. Not only do they support local talent and sustainable practices, but they also offer visitors a refreshing, real-world alternative to online and high-street shopping. Whether it’s eco-printed textiles, hand-poured soy candles, gothic home décor or delicately embroidered cross-stitch keepsakes – there's something for everyone and every item has a soul.

Craft and Alternative Market

These events have grown far beyond the typical village hall set-up. We’re now hosting events in regional shopping centres, historical venues like Sunnycroft in Wellington and Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings – spaces that celebrate the richness of our local heritage while giving a platform to modern, alternative creatives. We’re seeing more stallholders exploring niche crafts, slow fashion, upcycled art and inclusive wellbeing products – and the public is hungry for it.

Our next event takes place on Saturday, 26 July at The Cock Hotel, Wellington (TF1 2DL), 11am to 4pm – a lively, welcoming venue. Expect a vibrant mix of stalls, handmade treasures and passionate creatives ready to share their work. Whether you're a keen crafter yourself or simply love to support local, you're warmly invited to come along and see what makes our markets so special.

Because here in Shropshire, we’re not just trading goods – we’re crafting a better world.