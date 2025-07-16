Vintage motorbikes to descend on Shifnal

The Midlands Motorcycle and Cycle Heritage Day is returning to Shifnal on Saturday July 19, in a free attraction that celebrates British manufacturing excellence.

Organiser David Morris said that this was the second year the event had been held and he was expecting people to travel from far afield to view the interesting array of machines on displayed in the town centre, which will see the road closed for the event.

Preparing for the motorbike event. Photo: Love Shifnal

“Wolverhampton area was the centre of the cycle and motorcycle industry back in the day and our aim is to celebrate the country’s motorcycle and cycle heritage, with models ranging from very early machines right through to the very latest high tech bikes.

“It will be a free day out for families to come and learn something about their local industrial heritage as well as enjoy all that Shifnal’s many shops and pubs have to offer.”

Sally Themans of Love Shifnal commented: “The following day it’s the hugely popular Bike4Life event at Weston Park so a real ‘bike themed’ weekend. It’s also the Shifnal Veterans Breakfast at St Andrews Church on Saturday morning - so the veterans can enjoy the vintage bikes following their breakfast.

“The Shifnal Ukulele Band will be playing at 11am and representatives from the Midlands Air Ambulance will also be in attendance so it should be an informative and fun day for everyone.

“We hope it will encourage visitors and locals alike to explore all our local shops and businesses and have a great free day out.”

Dave Morris added: “We want to thank Love Shifnal and Shifnal Town Council for their backing and Traffix for providing free road closure support,” he added.