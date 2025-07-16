Meet the meerkats: save up to 68% on hands-on experience at Hoo Zoo this summer

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.



Parents and animal lovers looking for a fun summer activity that’s a little out of the ordinary can now get up close and personal with some of the cutest creatures around — for less than half the usual price.

Hoo Zoo & Dinosaur World in Shropshire is offering a meerkat experience for two from just £39 on weekdays or £45 at weekends — saving up to 68% on the standard price. The one-hour session lets you hand-feed and interact with a lively mob of meerkats, learn fascinating facts from the keeper, and snap as many photos as you like to remember your visit.

Book your meerkat experience for two at Hoo Zoo from £39 here

The encounter takes place in small groups of up to four, so there’s plenty of time for hands-on interaction. Kids aged six and up can join in too (as long as they’re accompanied by an adult), making it a great pick for families, friends or even a unique gift for an animal lover. You can choose a weekday slot (2pm–3pm) or a weekend slot (1pm–2pm), with vouchers valid all the way until December 2025.

Beyond the meerkats, the rest of Hoo Zoo & Dinosaur World is packed with even more family-friendly fun, from its award-winning dinosaur trail to a host of other animals to meet and play areas to explore. So it’s easy to turn your meerkat experience into a full day out in Shropshire without breaking the bank.

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a National World journalist prior to publication.