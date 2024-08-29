New Government house building target will have limited impact on Telford, says council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

All councils in England have been given new, mandatory housing targets to deliver 1.5 million more homes in a bid to overhaul the planning system.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has set Telford and Wrekin’s target at 953 homes per year – an increase of 490.

However, a Telford & Wrekin Council spokesperson said that its Local Plan, based on similar calculations, has called on 1,080 houses per annum. This, he says, allows for both growth and its duty to cooperate with Black Country authorities.

“With over half of these sites already granted planning permission, our draft plan requires a further 8,800 homes between 2020 and 2040, equivalent to 441 additional new homes per year,” he said.

The Council has already given delegated appraisal for Tilia Homes to construct 214 properties near the A518 Chetwyn Aston roundabout, while it has also recently presented plans to build up to 250 homes in Lawley West, near Telford.

Other housing plans recently submitted include one by Montague Land for 120 houses off the A5 in St Georges.