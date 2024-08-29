Shropshire Star
Close

House fire involving dishwasher in Telford - firefighters on the scene

Firefighters were called out to a house fire involving a dishwasher this evening.

By Nick Humphreys
Published
Last updated

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

The fire happened in Aldermead Close in Admaston, Telford.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 5.56pm on Thursday, August 29, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as 'house fire' in Telford involving a dishwasher.

"Crews extinguished fire using four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one covering jet, positive pressure ventilation and a thermal imaging camera."

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from the fire service's Wellington station. An operations officer was in attendance.

Similar stories
Most popular