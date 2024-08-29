House fire involving dishwasher in Telford - firefighters on the scene
Firefighters were called out to a house fire involving a dishwasher this evening.
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The fire happened in Aldermead Close in Admaston, Telford.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 5.56pm on Thursday, August 29, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as 'house fire' in Telford involving a dishwasher.
"Crews extinguished fire using four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one covering jet, positive pressure ventilation and a thermal imaging camera."
Two fire engines were sent to the scene from the fire service's Wellington station. An operations officer was in attendance.