House fire involving dishwasher in Telford - firefighters on the scene

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The fire happened in Aldermead Close in Admaston, Telford.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 5.56pm on Thursday, August 29, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as 'house fire' in Telford involving a dishwasher.

"Crews extinguished fire using four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one covering jet, positive pressure ventilation and a thermal imaging camera."

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from the fire service's Wellington station. An operations officer was in attendance.