Telford & Wrekin Council to trial new approach to tackle dog fouling

The borough is one of the dog poo hotspots in the country, with research firm Vitasure revealing that only seven authorities have received more complaints between March 2022 and March 2024.

In fact, according to Telford & Wrekin Council, there have been 1,119 incidents reported and cleared during 2023/24 – an increase of 36 per cent.

The higher reporting figures may be attributed to the council’s community action teams (CAT) operating in most urban areas, as they proactively report incidents they find along with the public, and clear away within four hours if on the high street or outside a school.

The figures also coincide with higher pet ownership which reached an unprecedented high of 62 per cent in 2022 also contributing to the rise.

In areas where CAT teams do not operate, figures remain largely unchanged. 2022/23 saw 329 incidents reported and cleared and 330 in 2023/24 – representing an increase of less than 1 per cent.

A new approach to drive down dog fouling is being trailed by Telford & Wrekin Council in a bid to tackle the rising problem

As well as the immediate response to clearing, a longer-term campaign to encourage people to view the outdoors as an extension of their home and keep areas clean is to be launched this summer.

Activities will include patrols of hotspot areas, issuing on the spot fines of £100, using stencils as reminders and checking CCTV for evidence. School pupils will also be asked to get involved to develop messaging for offenders.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council's deputy leader and cabinet member for highways, housing and enforcement said: “Dog fouling incidents continue to rise and it’s time people took responsibility for their pets.

“The small proportion who do not clear up, must realise that leaving their pet’s poo behind in parks and outside school gates is as bad as leaving it lying around in their own home.

“These are the places we all spend our lives in – you wouldn’t leave it in your hallway or on your kitchen table so why anywhere else?

“Asking people to report someone who allows their dog to foul does not work. People are too uncomfortable as it can involve police statements, it just not something anyone wants to get involved with.”