Foodbank receives eggs-tra support from Shropshire homebuilder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

David Wilson Homes, which is based close to the charity at its Hughes Meadow development, gifted the chocolate treats which are distributed to families across communities who are being supported by Telford Crisis Support.

Simon Lellow, Operations Manager at Telford Crisis Support, said: “We’d like to extend our thanks to David Wilson Homes for its kindness and empathy. The capacity to provide chocolate treats at this special time of year has a positive effect on those we support, and really makes a difference.”

Simon and Dale with the Easter eggs donated by David Wilson Homes to Telford Crisis Support

Telford Crisis Support is an independent, volunteer-led charity centred around a core foodbank service. It has evolved over time to increase its support services to tackle the growing issue of poverty.

Dale packing away some of the Easter eggs gifted by David Wilson Homes

According to the Department for Work and Pensions, more than 10,000 children in Telford were living in families classed as having a relative low income. The numbers show that child poverty statistics widened in the borough in the year up to 2023-24 when they sat at just over 27% of children aged under 16.

This donation of Easter eggs from David Wilson Homes will help to make the Easter holidays a little sweeter for those supported by the charity, as they continue to receive the essential support they need during a difficult economic climate.

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “Telford Crisis Support continues to provide a wide range of essential services for the Shropshire community, and we are thankful for the vital work it does.

“We hope the Easter eggs bring a little joy to those supported by the charity.”

To find out more about the charity or to make a donation, visit the website at telfordcrisissupport.org.uk

For details about any developments in the area, visit the website the David Wilson Homes website.