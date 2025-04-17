Three men charged after gun recovered in Wolverhampton during police operation to tackle violence and gang activity in city

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police pursued a car in the city on Tuesday (April 15) evening through Monmore Green to Parkfields, before it was brought to a stop near Goldthorn Hill.

Three men were detained from the vehicle and a gun and ammunition were recovered during searches at the scene, West Midlands Police said.

Omari Johnson-Thomas, aged 23 and from Codsall, Tyreique Hislop, aged 21 and from Telford, and Daniel Reynolds, aged 36 and from Swindon, were due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today (Thursday).

They are all charged with possession of a firearm without a certificate, possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm of length less than 30cm/60cm.

Three men have been charged after a gun was recovered in Wolverhampton

Reynolds has also been charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop.

West Midlands Police is currently running Operation Redfox across Wolverhampton, carrying out specific activity in areas where there is an "increased risk of violence".

Officers are acting on information to carry out warrants and have high visibility in "hotspot areas", the force said.

This includes in and around the city centre, Whitmore Reans, East Park, Heath Town, Bilston and Dunstall.

'Gang activity is not glamourous', says police

A police spokesperson added: "We want our open spaces to remain places for all our communities to enjoy and not be fearful of going and following a series of high-profile incidents across the city we are bringing in additional resources to identify those involved in serious organised crime locally.

"We'll carry out operations including knife arches at prominent locations, but we will also be educating young people around the dangers of being involved in gangs and violence.

"This week has also seen the arrest and charge of a teenager accused of possessing an offensive weapon after a crossbow was recovered and an overnight arrest of a man accused of supplying drugs in the city.

"As part of Op Redfox we are urging local people to support our work by sharing information they may have about local gang activity or crime across the city.

"Our position is clear, gang activity, carrying weapons or getting involved in organised crime – such as drug dealing – is not glamourous and can put lives at risk, including your own."

West Midlands Police has set up a dedicated online portal where information can be submitted as part of Operation Redfox. It can be found by visiting: mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ25C11-PO1

People can also contact the force via the Live Chat function on its website or by calling 101 and quoting 'Op Redfox'.

Information can be shared with Crimestoppers anonymously by phoning 0800 555 111.