Security guard rescues child locked in car at shopping centre

Crews were called to the Telford Centre this afternoon after the youngster was trapped.

However, a security guard was able to get into the vehicle before the fire brigade arrived.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 1.58pm on Thursday, August 1, SFRS Fire Control received a call.

"One child in vehicle. Security had gained entry into vehicle prior to fire service personnel arrival. Vehicle has been made safe."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford Central.