Telford shoplifter handed three-year CBO banning him from shops across town including Co-op and Asda

Nathan Stearn, of no fixed abode, was given the CBO at Telford Magistrates Court on Monday (June 16).

The order will run until June 2028 and means that the 43-year-old cannot enter a number of stores during this time.

Nathan Stearn, of no fixed abode, has been handed a CBO after shoplifting. Photo: West Mercia Police

Sites he is banned from include Telford Centre (except for access to the bus station), Co-op in Stirchley, Asda in Malinsgate and The Range on the Telford Bridge Retail Park.

A CBO is a civil order designed to tackle the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals.

The powers to issue a CBO are contained in the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, where behaviour has been found to have caused alarm, distress or harassment.

Anyone who sees Stearn in breach of his CBO or committing an offence should report it to police immediately via the official channels.