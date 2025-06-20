Shropshire dog daycare business hits 'significant milestone' after expanding into second site near Shifnal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shifnal-based K9 Anytime has unveiled its new facility at Brockhurst, near Blymhill, in former agricultural buildings owned by Bradford Estates.

The family-run business has transformed three traditional brick and modern corrugated metal agricultural barns into a high-quality dog daycare facility at Upper Brockhurst Farm, around five miles from Shifnal, following a comprehensive renovation that preserved the heritage features of the former threshing barn whilst creating a modern facility. The business welcomed its first four-legged guests last week.

The new hub employs five full-time trained professionals who provide high-quality care for up to 60 dogs daily in both indoor and outdoor spaces, featuring spacious adventure playgrounds, dedicated relaxation rooms, a raw food and natural treat pantry along with full grooming facilities.

Chris Hodson, Property Director of Bradford Estates, left, with K9 Anytime head of marketing Isobel Allen at the new centre

"After months of careful renovation and preparation, we are thrilled to finally open our doors at Upper Brockhurst Business Village," said Tom Haynes, Director of K9 Anytime.

"Working with Bradford Estates, this expansion represents a significant milestone for our business, which has grown since we began in 2015.

"Our location just off the A5 provides the perfect countryside setting that aligns with our core mission of making dogs' lives better every day.

“Research has consistently shown that rural environments reduce stress and anxiety in dogs compared to urban settings, and we are delighted to now offer this peaceful country escape on the Bradford Estates to more four-legged friends."

K9 Anytime joins a diverse community of local businesses at Bradford Estates, including a timber kilning business, a fencing manufacturer, an auto car parts wholesaler, grounds maintenance contractor and a tech company, who are operating as part of the commitment to sustainable local economic growth through the repurposing of historic buildings.

Operating in line with its 100-year stewardship plan for 12,000 acres on the Shropshire-Staffordshire borders, Bradford Estates acts as a responsive landowner invested in the future of the local business community, offering high-quality commercial properties near key transport routes including the M54, A5, A41 and A518, between Wolverhampton and Telford.

Chris Hodson, Property Director of Bradford Estates, said: "We are delighted to see K9 Anytime's vision come to life in these buildings, with their new home mixing the traditional character of the site with a modern, functional accommodation.

"This opening exemplifies our approach to building a thriving, diverse local economy that balances preservation of our heritage with support for innovative local businesses."