Air ambulance called to crash at Telford roundabout

Emergency services were at the scene of a two-car collision on Haybridge Roundabout near Wellington, Telford on Thursday morning.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to the crash at just after 8am.

The fire service reported that no people were trapped in the vehicles following the crash and the air ambulance and police were also in attendance.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Police were called to a collision involving two vehicles at 8am this morning on the Haybridge Roundabout, Hadley, Telford.

"The road is partially blocked with debris on the road. No serious injuries have been reported."

Haybridge Roundabout. Photo: Google

According to traffic data, vehicles were backed up on Haybridge Road and Whitchurch Drive in all directions at around 9am.

West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for further information.