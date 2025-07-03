Telford food company Cofresco plans 40,000 square foot warehouse extension set to create 35 jobs

The scheme lodged by Cofresco involves a 44,724 square foot extension to the firm's existing premises in Hortonwood, Telford, which it says will create up to 35 jobs during the construction phase.

The company currently rents its unit on Hortonwood 40, but the firm hinted it may be forced to look at other sites if the scheme is turned down, with its existing lease due to expire soon.

The development is expected to create extra warehouse storage space for Cofresco, which is a leading producer of brand-name cling film, foil, baking paper and parchment products for both domestic and commercial kitchens.

"The extension is crucial to secure the future of the company's operations at this site," said a statement submitted with the proposals.

"The proposed development is expected to create 35 new jobs. The existing access points and internal road layout will be retained, with three new dock levellers added to support increased logistics activity.

"The proposed storage facility will ensure that Melitta UK can continue its operations without disruption, thereby safeguarding jobs and maintaining its contribution to the local economy."

The planned extension will feature a new two-storey office space designed to support operational staff, with a new warehouse extension also set to include narrower racking systems designed to increase storage capacity.

"The proposed development is expected to have a positive impact on the local area," the statement adds.

"By securing the future of Melitta UK's operations in Telford, the extension will help maintain employment levels and support the local economy. Additionally, the construction phase will create temporary jobs and contribute to the local construction industry."

The scheme will be decided by Telford & Wrekin Council's planning department after the end of the consultation period.

Documents relating to the application can be viewed online via the local authority's planning portal using reference TWC/2025/0421.