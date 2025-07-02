Man charged with murder over death at Shropshire prison

West Mercia Police have confirmed that Jonathan Alcide has been charged over the death at HMP Stoke Heath, near Market Drayton, on Tuesday morning.

He is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court tomorrow - Thursday, July 3.

A statement from West Mercia Police said: "A man has been charged with murder following the death of an inmate in HMP Stoke Heath on Tuesday morning (1 July).

"Jonathan Alcide, aged 26, of HMP Stoke Heath, remains in police custody and is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court tomorrow (3 July)."