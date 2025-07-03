Motorcyclist suffered medical episode before HGV crash on A41

Mark Fitzpatrick, who was 72 and from Newport, died on Sunday, March 24 after he was involved in a crash on the A41 near Hinstock.

This week Shropshire Coroners Court heard evidence from witnesses to the crash, who described how Mr Fitzpatrick's bike had been seen to drift over the white lines and into the oncoming southbound carriageway in the moments before the tragic collision.

Deputy Coroner Heath Westerman read statements which described how the lorry driver coming towards Mr Fitzpatrick had tried to take evasive action, ending up on the verge - but was unable to avoid the collision.

The inquest heard a statement from a pathologist, Dr Williams, who said there had been evidence of a cardiac event, which could not be excluded as the cause of the incident, nor confirmed.

The examination also showed that blood and alcohol levels were below those detectable.

A statement from a driver who had been following Mr Fitzpatrick said that the traffic had been driving in a convoy at around 40 to 50mph, and "nobody appeared to be in a rush".

He explained that as they reached the Hinstock bypass the riding of the motorcycle had given him "no cause for concern".

But as he could see a HGV approaching in the opposite direction the motorcycle crossed the central white lines and "just kept going onto the wrong side of the road".

The hearing took place at Shropshire Coroners Court at Guildhall, Shrewsbury

Mr Westerman read the statement which described the lorry moving towards the verge in an attempt to avoid the crash.

A statement from the lorry driver said he had noticed the bike when it was about 100 yards away.

He said: "It was not speeding but it was already on my side of the road and kept drifting onto my side."

He described his attempts to avoid the crash but said he was unable to prevent the collision.

Delivering his conclusion, Mr Westerman said he was satisfied that Mr Fitzpatrick had suffered a medical episode before the crash.

He said: "Although Dr Williams cannot say whether a medical event was the cause of the accident, from the collision report and photos taken, and sadly there was some footage of the incident, I am satisfied it was more than likely a medical event.

"I am satisfied there was absolutely no evidence of Mr Fitzpatrick doing this deliberately with the intention of ending his life, and the slow drift with the head sadly down heading towards the HGV means more likely than not he was suffering a medical event and at this time had no control of what was happening and sadly collided with the HGV."

The coroner recorded a conclusion of road traffic collision due to Mr Fitzpatrick suffering from cardiac arrhythmia.