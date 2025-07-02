Consultation opens on new Lidl store in Shrewsbury

The German budget supermarket chain is in the process of preparing a detailed planning application to deliver a new store on land off Welshpool Road in the Bicton Heath area of Shrewsbury. It also includes outline plans for a retail unit, drive-thru coffee shop and up to 11 new homes.

The firm says it will consider other uses alongside the store, such as a care home/retirement living or other commercial uses.

The site plan of the proposed new Lidl store in Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury. Picture: Lidl

If approved, around 40 jobs would be created at the new store, with pay starting from £12.75 an hour. There will be a bakery inside, as well as customer toilets with baby changing facilities, while 104 car park spaces would be provided.

Lidl says a comprehensive landscaping scheme would be provided as part of the development, including hedgerow and tree planting, which is designed to ehance the area and support local biodiversity.

The company recently came under fire for allegedly removing a hedge on the site so that a hoarding fence could be erected.

Councillor Jon Tandy, who represents Bicton Heath on Shropshire Council, said it angered residents and and has asked Lidl to start taking down the hoarding and put a hedge back in.

A 3D image of a proposed new Lidl store in Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury. Picture: Lidl

Lidl, which has submitted a retrospective planning application for the erection of the hoarding, says it was installed to protect and secure the site while it progresses with the plans. A spokesperson added that the company sought guidance to ensure best practice was followed.

The proposals also include a range of technology that will be used to minimise energy use, including solar panels on the store’s roof, air source heat pumps, and electric vehicle charging bays in the car park.

Anyone wishing to view the plans can do so between 3.30pm and 7pm next Thursday (July 10) at Shelton Cricket Club, 27 The Furlongs, Leighton Park, SY3 5FU.