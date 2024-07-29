Fresh Greggs shop opens with the creation of 12 jobs

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The shop at Unit 15, Hortonwood 33, opened today – selling the usual host of pastry delights, including the famous sausage rolls and steak bakes.

Opened with a new modern look and comfortable indoor seating, the shop will be open from 6am to 6pm from Monday to Saturday, and 7.30am to 4pm on Sundays.

Shop Manager, Sara Newbrook, said there was excitement about opening the doors for the first time.

She said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop.

"We’ve got an amazing range of iconic savouries, Fairtrade hot drinks, hot food and healthier choices available for takeaway, sit-in or Click + Collect."

Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Telford has brought 12 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”

The new Greggs has opened at Hortonwood.

The firm said the shop will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, such as the on-the-go-retailer’s popular Sausage Roll, Steak Bake and vegan alternatives, in addition to a range of over-ice drinks including Cloudy Lemonade and Iced Mocha, which are only available in limited shops across the UK.

Greggs said its customers would also be able to take advantage of Greggs’ deals throughout the day, including its breakfast combinations, offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside a Fairtrade orange juice or hot drink – served until 11am every day.

Those looking for a bite to eat in the evening can also enjoy hot food such as southern fried chicken goujons, potato wedges and a variety of pizza slices including margherita, pepperoni, spicy mexican chicken, spicy veg and pepperoni hot shot.

After 4pm, customers can pick up any pizza slice with any drink from just £2.85 instead of the usual £3.50.

The new Greggs has opened at Hortonwood.

Customers looking to skip the queues and grab a quick bite on the go can also order through click + collect via the Greggs app.

The app is free to download and gives access to a variety of rewards.

For every nine purchases in different categories – from hot drinks, to sandwiches, to bakes to sweet treats – app users can get one completely free.

A limited-edition ‘Happier Hours’ offer is also currently running on the Greggs app until Saturday, August 10, which means people can earn double the stamps for all purchases made after 5pm.

Any further jobs created at the Telford shop will be posted on https://www.greggsfamily.co.uk/.