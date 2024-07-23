£52k-a-year job working for new Telford MP is up for grabs

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The senior parliamentary assistant role will be based in London and would involve supporting Shaun Davies’ work in the House of Commons.

The successful candidate, who can earn up to £52,701 a year depending on experience, will "analyse, evaluate and interpret data to ensure Mr Davies is accurately informed on key issues, through high-quality written reports, briefing notes, and professional advice".

They would also maintain and utilise knowledge of relevant legislation, including impact on the constituency, and knowledge of relevant areas of parliamentary business, including motions, legislation, Hansard and debates, ensuring the Westminster office is set up to respond effectively.

Applicants must have worked in parliament, have experience of policy research and of working with senior stakeholders. They must also have excellent interpersonal and written communication skills, a motivation to work proactively and independently, have strong IT skills, and a commitment to the aims and values of the Labour Party.

Mr Davies was the leader of Telford & Wrekin Council for eight years, before he won the Telford seat at this year's general election by 8,102 votes.

Anyone interested in the position should send their CV and a covering letter to Shaun.Davies.MP@Parliment.uk by this Thursday (July 25).