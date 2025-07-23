Telford College student secures a place at UK ‘skills Olympics’ finals

Laila-Mae Bradley is among more than 400 talented apprentices and students to qualify for the national WorldSkills finals, which will be held in south Wales from November 25 to 28.

Laila, 17, from Telford, said she was ‘overwhelmed with excitement’, and really looking forward to the challenge, which could ultimately see her represent the UK in a global competition next year.

Laila-Mae Bradley

She is currently studying for her T-Level health qualification, and is hoping to become a midwife.

Leah Marshall, the college’s T-Level curriculum team leader, said: “We’re all so proud of Laila, and can’t wait to follow her on this journey and watch her grow. We know that she will do Telford College proud.”

Telford College was one of a handful of venues to stage regional WorldSkills qualifiers this year, bringing together the best learners and apprentices from the area.

WorldSkills is a partnership between education, industry and the government, designed to boost the prestige of technical and professional education by embedding world-class training standards.

It promotes excellence in over 40 skill areas, supporting young people in developing the high-quality technical skills they need to thrive in their careers, while helping employers grow through access to world-class talent.

Ben Blackledge, chief executive of WorldSkills UK, said: “Our competitions test learners’ skills against global industry standards, providing a powerful platform to showcase their talents.

“Over two intensive days of competition they will gain valuable skills and confidence which will turbo charge their careers and make the UK economy more competitive.

“With employers all over the UK crying out for high-quality skills this is a fantastic opportunity for hundreds of learners to show they are ready for work. I can’t wait to see the finalists in action.”